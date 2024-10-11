Analysts Issue Forecasts for TriMas Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – BWS Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriMas in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.63 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.67. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 413,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TriMas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,393,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 32.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

