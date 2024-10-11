Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

Amgen stock opened at $321.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $172.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.22.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

