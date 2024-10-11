Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.07. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

