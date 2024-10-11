Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,104. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $3,140,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

