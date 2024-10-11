Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $107.22 and last traded at $109.22. 6,704,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 17,800,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

The stock has a market cap of $266.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 384.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 523.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,500 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

