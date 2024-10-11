Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $78,090.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $25,254,826.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 90,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,872,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

