Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.21.

TSE:AAV opened at C$9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.11.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of C$100.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.50 million. Analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.94 per share, with a total value of C$178,800.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood bought 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. Also, Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,435 shares of company stock valued at $420,402. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

