ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADEN. CIBC increased their price target on ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark increased their price target on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

ADEN stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. ADENTRA has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 1,100 shares of ADENTRA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $42,965.12. 10.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

