3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.2% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of 3M by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $133.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $140.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

