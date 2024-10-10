Worldcoin Price Tops $1.66 on Major Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $863.06 million and approximately $165.02 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00002782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,137,216 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023 and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

