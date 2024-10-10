Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $8.92. 4,292,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 16,365,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 98,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 111,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

