Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in September

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the September 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vinci Stock Performance

VCISY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,888. Vinci has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

