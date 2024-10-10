Vincent Mifsud Sells 16,200 Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.87, for a total value of C$532,494.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Vincent Mifsud sold 83,800 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.15, for a total value of C$2,694,170.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.27. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12-month low of C$27.00 and a 12-month high of C$38.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

