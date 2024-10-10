Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $146.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 66.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

