Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.88.
OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on OLED
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display
Universal Display Price Performance
OLED opened at $211.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $133.67 and a 1 year high of $237.00.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.
Universal Display Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Display
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.