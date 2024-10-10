United Parks & Resorts’ (PRKS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Parks & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. United Parks & Resorts has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.01.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Parks & Resorts

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,411.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,984 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRKS. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $16,862,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.