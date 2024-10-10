TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Short Interest Update

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TTGPF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of TT Electronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TT Electronics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TT Electronics

TT Electronics Stock Performance

TT Electronics Company Profile

TTGPF remained flat at $1.10 during trading on Thursday. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.