TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Short Interest Update

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on TTGPF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of TT Electronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TT Electronics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TT Electronics
TT Electronics Stock Performance
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TT Electronics
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.