Traders Buy High Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Get Five9 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIVN

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $279,377.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,296.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,964.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,971. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,786 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Five9 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,875,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after acquiring an additional 666,681 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Five9 by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,257,000 after buying an additional 406,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Stock Up 0.7 %

Five9 stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.