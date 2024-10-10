Tokyo Electron (OTC:TOELY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Sanford C. Bernstein

Tokyo Electron (OTC:TOELY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

TOELY stock opened at $87.67 on Monday. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $134.91.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

