Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.28 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $380.61 million and $12.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,708,204,209 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

