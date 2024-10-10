The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

