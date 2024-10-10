Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.90.

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $175.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.01. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $180.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

