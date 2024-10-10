Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 1.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $224.00 to $236.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $246.21 and last traded at $243.45. 23,785,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 95,017,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.83.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.90.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $770.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.