TD Securities Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$58.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.24.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$40.02 and a 1 year high of C$56.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

