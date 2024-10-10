Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) to Issue Dividend of $0.56

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.5571 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

