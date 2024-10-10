Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) to Issue Dividend of $0.56

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.5571 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $23.56.
About Taylor Wimpey
