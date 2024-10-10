sudeng One Day Volume Hits $39.03 Million (HIPPO)

sudeng (HIPPO) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. sudeng has a market capitalization of $139.54 million and approximately $39.03 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sudeng token can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sudeng has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sudeng alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00255710 BTC.

About sudeng

sudeng’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.01411539 USD and is down -12.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $34,415,347.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sudeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sudeng and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.