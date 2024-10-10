StockNews.com Upgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to “Hold”

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on POOL. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.44.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $365.74 on Tuesday. Pool has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.21 and a 200 day moving average of $356.07.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pool will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

