Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.31 and last traded at $49.31. 2,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

Stelco Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79.

About Stelco

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as steel service centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.