Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $104.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $106.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -154.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -475.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

