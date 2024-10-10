Soleno Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,478 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,203% compared to the average volume of 881 put options.

Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 58,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $2,664,409.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,351,942.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $153,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,814.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 58,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $2,664,409.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,351,942.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,441 shares of company stock valued at $37,178,033 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,088,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,596,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,557,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

SLNO stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of -1.45. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $56.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SLNO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.