Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €184.38 ($202.62) and last traded at €184.38 ($202.62). 867,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €182.88 ($200.97).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €167.31 and a 200-day moving average of €172.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.