Short Interest in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Decreases By 87.5%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LanzaTech Global Stock Performance
Shares of LanzaTech Global stock remained flat at $0.16 on Thursday. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,260. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. LanzaTech Global has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.74.
About LanzaTech Global
