Short Interest in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Decreases By 87.5%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

Shares of LanzaTech Global stock remained flat at $0.16 on Thursday. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,260. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. LanzaTech Global has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.74.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

