Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Declines By 68.8%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADRNY traded up €0.12 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting €34.11 ($37.48). The stock had a trading volume of 48,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is €33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.75. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €27.51 ($30.23) and a one year high of €34.94 ($38.39). The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported €0.70 ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of €24.06 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Featured Articles

