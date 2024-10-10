Short Interest in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Drops By 70.3%

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 8.12% of IF Bancorp worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IF Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IROQ traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.31. 181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590. IF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27.

IF Bancorp Announces Dividend

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.95%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

