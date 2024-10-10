Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Grows By 233.0%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 233.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crédit Agricole Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. 146,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.