Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Declines By 69.4%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 696,900 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 2,276,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of AICAF stock remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

