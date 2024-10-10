Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,667.51 or 0.04472303 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $415,591.64 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 492,072 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 492,093.12510126. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,703.03823476 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $799,950.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

