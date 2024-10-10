Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
NYSE RIO opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21.
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.