Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,192,830,000 after acquiring an additional 449,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,752 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 764,635 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIO opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

