RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Shares Up 23.1% – What’s Next?

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) shot up 23.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.44.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

