RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $287.63 and last traded at $283.05, with a volume of 132523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $286.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.6 %
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
