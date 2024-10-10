QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

