Quantum (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $0.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $95.41 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008473 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014989 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,017.54 or 1.00624548 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

