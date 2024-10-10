Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 4,072,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 7,868,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 118.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $9,235,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

