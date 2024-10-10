Peter North Buys 520,000 Shares of Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Stock

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Free Report) insider Peter North acquired 520,000 shares of Jupiter Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,400.00 ($59,729.73).
Jupiter Mines Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.
About Jupiter Mines
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Mines
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.