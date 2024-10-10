PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01, RTT News reports. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS and its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.54 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $157.43 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $237.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.79.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

