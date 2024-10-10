Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $94.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parsons from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter worth about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 23.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSN opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96. Parsons has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $107.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

