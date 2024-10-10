Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $649.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $632.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $590.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $639.87. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

