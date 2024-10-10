Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Stock Price Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($18.71) and last traded at GBX 1,410 ($18.45). 17,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 7,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400 ($18.32).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,412.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,330.43. The stock has a market cap of £198.80 million, a PE ratio of 788.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Oryx International Growth Fund

In other news, insider Jamie Brooke acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,425 ($18.65) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($149,195.13). In other news, insider Jamie Brooke bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,425 ($18.65) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($149,195.13). Also, insider Judith MacKenzie purchased 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,431 ($18.73) per share, with a total value of £50,986.53 ($66,727.56). Insiders have purchased a total of 36,563 shares of company stock worth $52,188,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About Oryx International Growth Fund

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

