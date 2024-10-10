Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Up 8.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 38,101,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average daily volume of 5,791,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Nuformix Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £491,586.00, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.17.

About Nuformix

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

