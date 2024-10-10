NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

